West Indies tops group stage with clean sweep in ICC T20 World Cup

West Indies won all four of its group stage matches, finishing first in Group C with eight points and a 1.874 net run rate, securing an early spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The second position was secured by England in the group stage as the team won three out of four matches and lost one against West Indies. England secured 6 points in the points table with a run rate of 0.201 and secured their position in the Super 8 of the tournament.

Now, West Indies will start its Super 8 campaign on Monday (February 23, 2026) against Zimbabwe as they are in the group 1 of the tournament. The second match of the team will be held on February 26, 2026 against South Africa in India.

The last match of the Super 8 stage of the tournament of the team will be held on March 1, 2026 against India. These matches will determine the place of West Indies in the semi-final round of the World Cup.

Last year, West Indies lost at the Super 8 stage of the tournament against South Africa and failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. The first semi-final of the tournament will be held on March 4, 2026, the second will be held on March 5, 2026. The finals will be held on March 8, 2026.