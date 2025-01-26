West Indies advances to Super 6 stage of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

West Indies advanced to Super 6 stage of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after securing victory in one out of three matches of the group stages on Wednesday. The team won the last match against host country Malaysia by 53 runs and etched their place in the Super 6 where they will play matches for the semi-final round.

The team started its campaign in the World Cup with a defeat as they lost the match against Sri Lanka and secured the setback in the opening game. Even in the second match, West Indies lost against India and slid down to the third position in the points table of Group A.

In the last and third match, West Indies won the match against Malaysia and secured their place in the Super 6 stage. Malaysia won the toss and asked West Indies to bat first, sending them on the batting pitch for giving score on the board.

However, bowlers from Malaysia tried hard to resist West Indies batters and they somehow succeeded as batters struggled in the starting overs. They set the target of 113 runs by posting a total of 112 runs with a loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Opener Asabi Callender maintained momentum in the game by contributing 30 runs off 42 balls with some help from Jamaica’s Abigail Bryce who made 14 runs and Jahzara Claxton who played a knock of 19 runs. From Malaysia, bowlers such as Siti Nazwah and Nur Izzatul Syafiqa took two wickets each with 28 and 26 runs respectively.

The match has taken sudden and abrupt turn with the fielding of West Indies when their bowlers made it difficult for Malaysia girls to chase the target. Ramnath played hard on the girls when she started taking wickets after 10 overs with the wicket of Malaysia’s captain Nur Daniya Syuhada and took other three wickets.

Ramnath’s bowling attack made West Indies secure their first victory in the World Cup and advanced to the next stage as Malaysia collapsed at 59 runs in the 18th over with loss of 10 wickets.