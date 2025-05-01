Debt-for-Nature, Three Years Later - Is Belize Delivering on Its Ocean Conservation Promise?

Approximately three years ago, Belize made big promises on the global stage to the ocean and to its people. Through a bold debt-for-nature agreement known as the Belize Blue Bonds, our country secured funding to protect its marine resources in exchange for debt relief. It was a historic move, and one that sparked questions: Could Belize really pull this off? Would the money help real people in real places?

Today, we’re proud to show just how the approved funding is being used.

The Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund), the private conservation trust fund established to manage and distribute the funds from the Blue Bonds, plays a critical role in realizing those promises. In just three years, the Belize Fund has approved nearly BZ$12/ US$6 million in conservation grants, trained hundreds of Belizeans, supported local jobs, and engaged with over 48 communities to care for the coastal and marine areas that sustain us all.

TASA’s Enforcement Officers conducting enforcement patrols during conch season. Photo Credit – TASA

Funding for our Future

The Belize Fund was created in March 2022 with one big goal: to make sure conservation funding is shared fairly, spent wisely, and reaches the communities and ecosystems that need it most.

We know that protecting and conserving our ocean is essential, but so is making sure it creates real opportunities for our people. That’s why we fund a wide range of projects that combine environmental action with jobs, skills, science, and local leadership.

Here’s a snapshot of the impact:

223 Belizeans employed through conservation jobs, from rangers to researchers, community outreach officers to tour guides.

through conservation jobs, from rangers to researchers, community outreach officers to tour guides. Over 200 people trained in skills like coral restoration, fisheries enforcement, manatee rescue and rehabilitation, and seaweed farming.

in skills like coral restoration, fisheries enforcement, manatee rescue and rehabilitation, and seaweed farming. More than 5,700 marine patrols conducted to protect our fish stocks and deter illegal activities.

conducted to protect our fish stocks and deter illegal activities. 13 marine protected areas (614,424 hectares) supported, including iconic spots like Gladden Spit and South Water Caye.

We also signed a strategic partnership with the Belize Marine Protected Areas Network (BMPAN) to support the core costs associated with compliance and enforcement within Belize’s marine protected areas. This ongoing collaboration is designed to strengthen day-to-day operations — from surveillance to staffing — so that our marine biodiversity is not only protected, but effectively managed. Through sustained support like this, we’re helping to build the long-term capacity needed to safeguard our ocean.

And we’re just getting started.

Seaweed Cultivation Training led by BWSFA. Photo Credit – Seleem Chan TNC

Accessible Funding to Communities

In 2024, the Belize Fund launched a special Community Grants funding window, making it easier for small, grassroots groups to access funding.

In Chunox, fisherfolk are building a new training center. In the north, the Three Lagoon Sustainability Program is helping locals protect and restore mangroves. In schools and villages across Belize, a youth-led animation series will be teaching kids (and adults!) why our reefs matter.

These projects are being led by passionate community groups.

Coral fragments outplanted by Fragments of Hope. Photo Credit – FOH

What about the Science?

From endangered manatees to plastic pollution, coral nurseries to shark conservation, Belizean scientists, NGOs, and businesses are stepping up with support from the Belize Fund.

Our funding is helping to:

Outplant over 11,000 coral fragments .

. Survey 521 marine species .

. Train 20 young shark fishers on how to protect endangered reef sharks.

on how to protect endangered reef sharks. Launch new seaweed-based products and aquaculture businesses led by women and local communities.

We’re also working with partners like World Wildlife Fund and Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute to explore nature-based solutions to address climate change, like mangrove restoration and seagrass protection.

It’s science for our survival.

WCS Belize conducts fisheries assessment. Photo Credit – WCS Belize

Partnerships for Progress

Our partnership with the Government of Belize ensures that national agencies also have the resources they need to deliver on the conservation commitments. With BZ $8/ US $4 million already disbursed under the Government Strategic Allocation, we’ve seen:

Marine protected zones expanded to cover 25% of Belize’s ocean .

. Drone squads trained to patrol our coasts.

Enforcement officers trained in compliance, safety, and monitoring.

Over 4,000 stakeholders engaged through national marine spatial planning efforts.

We’re working with government, civil society, and communities to move forward together, toward a stronger, more resilient blue economy.

A Small Country, A Big Model

While some critics questioned the Belize Blue Bonds deal when it was first announced, Belize is proving what’s possible. We're showing that sustainable financing can work if it’s transparent, fit-for-purpose, inclusive, and locally led.

Results from Ocean user surveys for the Belize Sustainable Ocean Plan activities. Photo Credit – CZMAI “We know we still have a long way to go and our 2024–2027 Strategic Plan is our roadmap,” says Dr. Leandra Cho-Ricketts, Executive Director of the Belize Fund. “We’re focused on building a strong, transparent institution, expanding funding beyond the Blue Bonds, supporting local groups through more accessible grants, and working with partners who share our vision for Belize’s ocean and coastal future.”

As we look ahead, the Belize Fund remains committed to listening, adapting, and delivering results that matter to our country and people.

Because this is about protecting the ocean and protecting what makes us Belizean.