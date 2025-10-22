CARICOM Reaffirms Region as a ‘Zone of Peace’ Amid Rising Security Tensions  

The leaders stressed that disputes and conflicts in the region should be resolved through dialogue and engagement and not through force.

The members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have agreed on a unified stance of keeping the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace amid rising military presence concerns in the region. During a recent meeting held to discuss regional matters on 18th October, the CARICOM leaders discussed regional matters and expressed their concerns on US request to deploy military assets in Grenada.

The leaders stressed that disputes and conflicts in the region should be resolved through dialogue and engagement and not through force. CARICOM also reiterated their readiness to help facilitate a peaceful dialogue between the nations wherever possible.

“CARICOM Heads of Government reiterated their continued commitment to fighting narcotrafficking and the illegal trade in small arms and light weapons which adversely affect the Region. They underscored that efforts to overcome these challenges should be through ongoing international cooperation and within international law,” The statement read.

While all the CARICOM nations expressed their agreement on reaffirming the Caribbean as a Zone of peace, Trinidad and Tobago reserved its position in helping US army in combating narcotraffickers. Since, US army has been deployed in the Caribbean, they have tackled several vessels in the region, killing at least 32 individuals in the seven strikes executed.

The CARICOM leaders have also underscored their unwavering support for the sovereignty and integrity of their countries along with preserving the livelihoods and safety of their people.

“They reaffirmed unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the Region and the safety and livelihoods of the people of the Region,” the statement noted.

CARICOM leaders after their meeting released a clear message that Caribbean should be maintained as a Zone of Peace and stability even during critical situations.