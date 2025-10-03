Wendy's opens in Guyana, customer service to begin on Monday

Guyana: Renowned American Fast Food Restaurant Chain, Wendy’s has officially opened its first store in Guyana tomorrow. This is Wendy’s third Caribbean destination after Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and 13th store across the region.

The ribbons for this new store were cut by President Irfaan Ali of Guyana in an officially inauguration ceremony.

“First Lady Arya Ali, the boys, and I were delighted to join entrepreneur Iman Khan-Cummings and her family for the official opening of Wendy’s first outlet on Vlissingen Road, marking the American fast-food chain's arrival in Guyana,” President Irfaan Ali noted in a social media post.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency, and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally. President Ali, present at the ceremony was also seen creating a wrap for himself and also spent time with the store employees and owners.

The Wendy’s franchise which is famously known for its sandwiches and frosty will be officially opening up for customer services from Monday. The store is located at Vlissingen Road in Georgetown and will be offering its craveable menu ranging from chicken nuggets, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and Frosty.

Guyanese have also welcomed the franchise with excitement and thrill and are ready to taste the American flavor in their own Guyana.

While expressing his views one of the locals named Ronald McAdam stated, “Great Wendy's will feed the community. Grocery stores will have more affordable items, imported goods from China, roads are being fixed, families receive a monthly pension from oil revenues. Medical schools and services for local communities. Government services provide training, recruitment and retention for the best academia has to offer. Great job Pres. US is watching as well as oil rich countries whom you have traveled for tourism ideas and investment purposes.”

Frieda Ali, another user noted, “Wow that's Awesome congratulations to Wendy's fast food in Guyana. hahaha yall getting. Great things are happening. Thanks to president Irfaan Ali for all the great jobs you're doing for the people of Guyana. God's blessings to yall.”