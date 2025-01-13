Bahamas: Adult male shot to death, marking first murder of 2025

The Bahamas shooting victim was rushed to Princess Margret Hospital (PMH) where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-13 16:03:32

Shooting in Bahamas

Bahamas: A first murder for 2025 has been recorded in the Bahamas after a man was fatally shot to death by unidentified assailant. The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday morning (January 13, 2025) and an investigation has been launched into the matter. 

At 12:00 am on Monday morning, in the area of Big Pond an adult male was shot on the neck and lower abdomen. As per the reports, he was shot by an unidentified assailant who fled the scene after murdering him on the spot.

The victim was rushed to Princess Margret Hospital (PMH) where he was declared dead by the doctors. As per the doctors, the patient succumbed to his injuries, however, further details have not been revealed by the police officials. 

Police officials noted that they are investigating the matter as there is no such information about the murders as well. However, the murder was considered the first for 2025, raising concerns among the citizens of the Bahamas. 

Netizens reacted to the incident and added that this is an alarming situation for the Bahamas as the murder incidents are scaring people across the country. One added that the traffic fatalities and other homicide cases are making it tough for the citizens to live peacefully. Netizens also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. 

One of the users added, “I was really hoping we could make it through January without one of these deaths. Condolences and prayers.” 

Notably, 8% hike has been recorded in the cases of the murders in the Bahamas in 2024 when compared to 2023. A total of 119 murder cases has been reported in 2024, making it one of the deadliest years for the small island nation. On the other hand, a total of 110 cases of murders were reported in 2023, marking a hike of 8%. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

CPL 2024: Noor Ahmad’s spell pushes Falcons to fourth loss in row
News

CPL 2024: Noor Ahmad’s spell pushes Falcons to fourth loss in row

2025-01-13 16:03:32

Antigua and Barbuda: Anthony Smith aims to foster sustainable agricultural
News

Antigua and Barbuda: Anthony Smith aims to foster sustainable agricultura...

2025-01-13 16:03:32

CBCS reveals new designs for Caribbean Guilder for Curaçao and Sint Maarten (PC - Facebook)
News

CBCS reveals new designs for Caribbean Guilder for Curaçao and Sint Maart...

2025-01-13 16:03:32

UN announces $9M relief package for Grenada, SVG 
News

UN announces $9M relief package for Grenada, SVG 

2025-01-13 16:03:32

Portmore police probing murder of 31-year-old man by shooting.
Trinidad and Tobago

Senior citizen held with $17.7 million marijuana in South Oropouche

2025-01-13 16:03:32

Dominica: 54 resilient vessels valued over EC$1M under construction for Maria beneficiaries  
News

Dominica: 54 resilient vessels valued over EC$1M under construction for M...

2025-01-13 16:03:32

Saint Kitts and Nevis

RMS Queen Mary 2 docks at Port Zante

2025-01-13 16:03:32

West Indies

West Indies losses second test match against Bangladesh

2025-01-13 16:03:32