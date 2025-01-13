Bahamas: Adult male shot to death, marking first murder of 2025

The Bahamas shooting victim was rushed to Princess Margret Hospital (PMH) where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Bahamas: A first murder for 2025 has been recorded in the Bahamas after a man was fatally shot to death by unidentified assailant. The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday morning (January 13, 2025) and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

At 12:00 am on Monday morning, in the area of Big Pond an adult male was shot on the neck and lower abdomen. As per the reports, he was shot by an unidentified assailant who fled the scene after murdering him on the spot.

The victim was rushed to Princess Margret Hospital (PMH) where he was declared dead by the doctors. As per the doctors, the patient succumbed to his injuries, however, further details have not been revealed by the police officials.

Police officials noted that they are investigating the matter as there is no such information about the murders as well. However, the murder was considered the first for 2025, raising concerns among the citizens of the Bahamas.

Netizens reacted to the incident and added that this is an alarming situation for the Bahamas as the murder incidents are scaring people across the country. One added that the traffic fatalities and other homicide cases are making it tough for the citizens to live peacefully. Netizens also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

One of the users added, “I was really hoping we could make it through January without one of these deaths. Condolences and prayers.”

Notably, 8% hike has been recorded in the cases of the murders in the Bahamas in 2024 when compared to 2023. A total of 119 murder cases has been reported in 2024, making it one of the deadliest years for the small island nation. On the other hand, a total of 110 cases of murders were reported in 2023, marking a hike of 8%.