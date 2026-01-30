“We are working to make your life easier”: PM Mia Mottley

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Mottley emphasized that the BLP administration has been working to make life easier for the citizens of Barbados. She said that they are working to create platforms that will eventually enfranchise citizens and their families during a nomination rally on January 27, 2026.

She stressed that immediately upon coming into the office in 2018, they worked for the welfare of the people of Barbados by increasing minimum wages, salaries for public officers even though the country was broke. PM Mottley added, “You had not gotten those of you who work in the public service, you hadn’t had a wage increase, a salary increase for eight years.”

PM Mottley outlined that within weeks of coming into the office, the government settled an agreement for the people of Barbados and increased the wages by five percent. She said that even though the country was broke, she told the IMF that they would carry the people forward.

PM Mottley said that their efforts and works have turned things around, and since then, in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, other shocks and debts, the government turned things around the things.

“We turn around and give you two more wage increases and now we speak, we will go for what will be your 4th wage increase before the end of this year,” said the prime minister.

She further noted that they have been working to make the life of people easier as they got the political enfranchisement, social enfranchisement with education and access to healthcare.

PM Mottley further talked about the pension and said that the pension of the public servant is secured in the country as this is the party that will work during the challenging and changing times in which the world lives now.

Notably, PM Mottley under the banner of BLP has announced 30 candidates for the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on February 11, 2026.