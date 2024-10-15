PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets newly appointed Netherlands Ambassador to Dominica

While expressing gratitude to the Ambassador, he lauded the Netherlands for assisting Dominica in its resilience agenda.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Commonwealth of Dominica- Cornelis Hersbach in his office on Monday. The meeting discussed new areas of opportunities that will open collaboration and cooperation between two countries.

While expressing gratitude to the Ambassador, he lauded the Netherlands for assisting Dominica in its resilience agenda. The meeting shed light on enhancing the diplomatic ties between the two countries by fostering business opportunities and trade collaboration.

Prime Minister Skerrit noted that the Ambassador reaffirmed their commitment to further assist the country in achieving their resilience goals. The discussion also featured several matters of concern related to the evolution of the technology, health and education sectors.

PM Skerrit added,” I expressed my gratitude to His Excellency for the support extended to Dominica following Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria and reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening the relationship between our two nations.”

President of Dominica- Sylavine Burton also met with the Ambassador Hersbach for the diplomatic interaction and talked about the resilience journey of the country. She also lauded the Ambassador and the country for their continuous support in their developmental agenda and cited that the meeting has remained quite productive for both the countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hersbach also presented his credentials to President Burton, and she welcomed him with warm greetings.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilient and Social Security, Dr Irving McIntyre and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister- Missi Henderson. They talked about business cooperation and other trade partnerships between the two countries.

Dominica and the Netherlands share friendly relations with each other, featuring several collaborations on several matters of concern. The meeting also focused on the journey of resilience solutions and how the country has set the benchmark for others.

