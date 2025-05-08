Water samples from Adrianna Younge’s pool sent Abroad for forensic analysis

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that they have sent the water samples of the swimming pool in which Adrianna Younge died, for a deep forensic analysis abroad. The GPF shared this information in a statement released by them yesterday where they stated that they had a meeting with the family and concerned authorities to address all the questions raised till now by the family.

Present at the meeting were Attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, Eusi Anderson, and family representatives Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner McBean, Deputy Commissioner Budhram and Superintendent Baird. The meeting was held in a confidential setting and in good faith to discuss Adrianna Younge’s case ahead and continue in a deep investigation to serve justice to the 11-year-old kid.

As per reports several important points were discussed and clarified including the ongoing investigation and a discussion on all leads and evidence, regarding the water samples that were sent abroad, and the oversight of the case at senior levels to ensure impartiality and transparency into the case. Apart from this, several other points were discussed as well, however the authorities have not shed light on them considering the sensitivity of the case and safeguard the integrity of the investigation.

As per the information, the reports from the water sample analysis are yet to be released and could be of significant use for a thorough investigation into the case. Notably, GPF has stated that they are conducting a thorough investigation into Adrianna Younge’s mysterious death.

However, since her death, netizens have been actively protesting, demanding a thorough investigation into the case. A curfew was also launched by the Guyanese authorities to overcome such protests, however the conditions across the country are still violent was locals actively demand justice.

In wake of the rising protests, the funeral of Adrianna Younge, which was scheduled to take place this Monday was also postponed, and no official date has yet been announced by the family regarding her funeral.