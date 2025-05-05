BREAKING: Adrianna Younge’s funeral postponed as family seeks ‘Clarity’

Guyana: Amika Lewis, a close relative to Adrianna Younge has confirmed that the funeral of the 11-year-old has been postponed. Adrianna Younge's funeral was said to take place today, but stopped as family demanded ‘space’ and ‘clarity,' aunt Lewis stated in a statement.

The statement released by Amika Lewis further outlined that the decision of postponing the funeral was not easy for them, but it was finally considered, as the family wanted to honor Adrianna with peace, love and dignity.

“My heart is shattered beyond words. As a mother there is no pain greater than losing your child – she was my heartbeat, my everything. My precious Adriana was the light of our lives and in this unbearable moment we are clinging to the love she gave so freely and the memories that will live with us forever.

I want to take this moment through my tears and brokenness, to thank each and every one of you near and far who have stood with our family during this impossible time. The support you all have shown us, the messages, prayers, hugs and tears shared with us- they have held us up when we thought we couldn’t stand. I’ve felt the arms of this nation around me, and I am so deeply grateful.

Due to ongoing matters and our family’s need for space and clarity as we grieve, we have made the painful decision to postpone Adriana’s funeral today. Please know this was not easy, but we want to honour her with the peace, love and the dignity she deserves,” the statement read.

The family ended the statement, while confirming that new details will be announced soon related to her funeral and case. The family then urged for prayers and understanding during the time of mourning, while emphasizing that the love they are receiving online is giving them strength.

Earlier, Adrianna’s family released a statement on Saturday, where they urged locals to stay peaceful and stop any protests as they planned to perform the last rites of Adrianna on Monday.

“It has been brought to our (the family’s) attention that persons are planning to protest and stop the burial of Adriana Younge until another post-mortem is done! We do not agree to or condone this action. We will bury Adriana in a peaceful manner on Monday. Honour Adriana and the wishes of her family. No protests!” the family stated in a statement released on Saturday.

While no information has been released by the family for the upcoming funeral, it is expected that the family may opt for a second post mortem, as the earlier results didn't seemed to satisfy them. Adrianna's father following the announcement that Adrianna has died out of forced drowning stated that the outcome is a 'No Result' for him as he mourned his daughter's death.