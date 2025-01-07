7.1 magnitude earthquake hits parts of South Asia: 50 dead, 60 injured

The quake, which originally struck in Tibet near the Nepal border, was of such dreadful intensity.

Countries including Nepal, China, India and Bhutan in South Asia experienced a deadly 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, claiming 50 lives and injuring 60 others. The extent of this natural disaster was so severe that it destroyed almost half a million houses in the country. However, two subsequent earthquakes of 4.2 and 4.9 magnitude further added to the damage.

According to the data shared by the authorities, the earthquake occurred at 9:05 am local time at a depth of 10km. They further revealed that almost half a million houses have tumbled to ravages after the incident, leaving many trapped and injured.

Nepal, which shares borders with China and India, suffered the most from the disaster. It is mainly situated in the Himalayas, the highest mountain range in the world and its geographical placement makes it prone to such seismic disasters. However this sudden incident has left many Nepalis in shock as a disaster of such an extent took place after 10 years in the country.

The quake originally struck in Tibet near to the Border with Nepal. The quake’s intensity was so dreadful, that the tremors from the same were even felt across parts of India and other surrounding countries including Bhutan.

According to reports the tremors in the Indian subcontinent were felt in the states of Bihar, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and more. However, in the Chinese subcontinent the regions which were most affected included Changsuao, Quluo and Cuoguo.

Authorities immediately handled the situation and started preparing for the relief efforts. A full-fledged team of firefighters has started helping those trapped and injured from the disaster.

The residents following the earthquake in Nepal, were seen roaming on streets finding shelter and a safe place for them. Videos shared by residents on social media have further intensified the panic as it featured the horrifying experience of the residents.

According to the information shared by residents, the walls of their buildings suddenly started shaking, to which everyone was rushing on streets to find shelter and a safe place to protect themselves from collapse.