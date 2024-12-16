Breaking: Trinidad Minister Lisa Morris-Julian and daughters die in housefire

The massive housefire also took lives of her two young daughters, leaving everyone in shock in Trinidad and Tobago.

Written by Amara Campbell

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Trinidad and Tobago: The Former Mayor of Arima, and Minister in Ministry of Education, Lisa Morris-Julian has died in a massive housefire that erupted last night at her residence in FarFan Street, early on Monday 16th December 2024. 

The massive housefire also took lives of her two young daughters, leaving everyone in shock in Trinidad and Tobago. The authorities are currently investigating the crime site, to find out the cause of fire.  

According to reports the fire erupted at her residence late in night which trapped the three family members inside the home. The officials as they reported to the crime site, announced the three as dead, while continuing their investigation.  

Minister Lisa Morris-Julian was also leading  as a Minister in the Ministry of Education and was the Member of Parliament for D'Abadie/O'Meara. She was also a former English teacher at the Barataria South Secondary School.  

Netizens on social media are extending their condolences to  Lisa Morris-Julian and her daughters.  

A user wrote, “What a tragedy. Condolences to the family, friends and all who knew her and loved her. May you all be comforted at this time.” 

Another user while extending her condolences remembered his first meeting with the former Minister. He wrote, “Rest in Peace Lisa Morris and your angels. Sigh!, 

I remember when we first met and I took this photo of you for your campaign.  

Deepest condolences to all your loved ones, friends, colleagues and supporters.” 

Another user highlighted her role  in her constituency and stated the incident as ‘Terrible’.  

“Oh Lord no this is terrible. I know she was very dedicated serving her constituency. This is terrible tragic and shocking news. Lord have mercy,” the user wrote.

As the authorities are investigating the incident deeper, more  details are expected to come proving, if the fire was an accident or a foul play. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Desnarine Hanley to represent St Kitts and Nevis at 61st Jaycee Queens show
Caribbean

Desnarine Hanley to represent St Kitts and Nevis at 61st Jaycee Queens sh...

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Police probe suicide case of 54-year-old man is Debe. Image Credit: New Straits Times
Trinidad and Tobago

Police probe suicide case of 54-year-old man is Debe

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Guyana: Mother of Three murdered at Demerara
Caribbean

Guyana: Mother of Three murdered at Demerara

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Saint Mary man charged for murder of 3-year-old by chopping. Image Credit: News Room Guyana
Jamaica

Saint Mary man charged for murder of 3-year-old by chopping

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Three men, one woman held with illegal weapon in Montego Bay. Image Credit: Facebook, CNC3 Television, Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica

Three men, one woman held with illegal weapon in Montego Bay

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Guyana

India-CARICOM Summit to feature distinguished speakers, know key areas of...

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Martinez demands $40M to 100M, equal to 5–10% of annual budget to settle...

2024-12-16 14:01:26

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Seven finalists declared for Digicel Power Soca Monar...

2024-12-16 14:01:26