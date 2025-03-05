Antigua Carnival 2025 set for July: Calendar announced

The vibrant Queen of Carnival, thrilling competitions, and the spectacular parade of bands will offer patrons an unforgettable experience at Antigua Carnival 2025.

Antigua and Barbuda: The official calendar for Antigua Carnival 2025 sets the date for the festival which is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 5, 2025. The series of events has been unveiled, shedding light on the cultural richness with traditional parades and classic J'ouvert celebration.

Schedule of events 2025: Pre-Events

· On July 13, 2025: Aunty Claudette’s Kiddies Pete at Carnival City

· On July 18, 2025: Party Monarch Semi-Finals at Carnival City

· On July 19, 2025: Witness Ya Fitness at Independence Avenue

· Mr and Miss Teenage Pageant at Carnival City

· On July 20, 2025: Queen of Carnival at Carnival City

· On July 21, 2025: Invasion Band Clash at Carnival City

· On July 22, 2025: Junior Calypso Monarch at Carnival City

· On July 23, 2025: Junior Party Monarch at Carnival City

Official Carnival Events

On July 25, 2025: Face off at Carnival City

On July 26, 2025: T-Shirt Mas at St John’s

On July 27, 2025: Good Morning D’Inclusive at Coolidge Cricket Ground

Junior Carival Competitions at Parade Prince and Princess in St John’s Carnival City

On July 28, 2025: Jaycees Queen Show at Carnival City

On July 29, 2025: Kari Soca International Soca Monarch at Carnival City

On July 30, 2025: Burning Flames 40th Anniversary Celebration at Carnival City

On July 31, 2025: Drink Till Ya Week at Boat Cruise

Melting Point at Carnival

Watch Night at ARG/Botanical Gardens

On August 1, 2025: Calypso Monarch at Carnival City

On August 2, 2025: Rise at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium

Carnival Dreamz at Hodges Bay

Panorama a Carnival City

On August 3, 2025: D Breakfast Fete at Splash Antigua

Party Monarch at Carnival City

On August 4, 2025: J’ouvert at St John’s

On August 5, 2025: Parade of Bands at Carnival City

Last Lap at St John’s