UNC Councillor Ramona Victor, Husband Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

United National Congress (UNC) councillor for Siparia East/San Francisco, Ramona Victor was found dead along with her husband in advanced state of decomposition at their home in Mendez Village. While investigations are ongoing into the case, police are treating it as a murder suicide.

As per reports, the bodies of Ramona Victor and her husband Rodney Ramsumair were discovered at their residence on Sunday. Police officials were called upon following the discovery by Victor’s father who went to check on the couple after becoming concerned.

As per Victor’s father’s statement, he found both of them lying on a bed inside the home. Preliminary reports indicate that Ramsumair may have ingested a poisonous substance. However, due to the advanced stage of decomposition, no visible marks or obvious injuries were observed on victor’s body at the scene.

The advanced stage of decomposition of both the bodies suggested that the couple had been dead for days before the discovery was made. However, a full forensic examination which will be performed in the coming days will determine the exact cause and time of death of the couple.

Siparia Borough corporation and UNC national youth arm extends condolences

The Siparia Borough Corporation has extended their deep sorrow on the murder of the councilor in a heartfelt statement they issued. In the statement, victor was noted as a dedicated and hardworking public servant whose unwavering commitment to her community set her apart.

She was further described as a passionate leader who tirelessly worked to uplift others. The corporation also extended their condolences to the victor family assuring that her legacy of service will never be forgotten.

On behalf of the borough, Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo joined in the mourning and offered her sympathy stating her contribution to the development of the community.

The UNC National Youth arm also paid a tribute to victor describing her as a devoted sister in the movement who served her constituency faithfully.