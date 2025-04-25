Guyana: 15-year-old girl beaten unconscious by two women, granted "Bail”

Cummings was sent by her mother to a nearby shop to pick up household items.

Guyana: Roneka Cummings, a 15-year-old girl was discharged from hospital yesterday after she was brutally beaten by two adult women in Kwakwani, Region 10 on Tuesday. The incident involved another child, who was allegedly involved in a minor altercation with Cummings and falsely claimed that she was attacked by the two women, which led to the violent incident.

According to Reports, Cummings was sent to a nearby shop by her mom to buy stuff for their house. However, during her way back to home Cummings encountered another child who allegedly threw sand on her and then ran back home claiming Cummings had hit her.

Immediately after, two adult women came out in the yard and started beating her brutally with sticks in her head and around her body. As per the information, she was brutally dragged by the adult woman from her hair along the road to which she was left unconscious around the corner.

The victim was discovered by her mom lying unconscious and she immediately rushed her to the hospital. A complaint was also filed against the two women to which an arrest was also made, but they were later released on bail the same night.

The family of the victim has claimed that their child is still in pain, and they are hoping that the hospital can perform all the important tests and ultrasounds to help her recover and get relieved from the pain.

The victim’s family is also demanding a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the victims with attempted murder charges as the young 15-year-old kid struggles with immense pain.

The alleged incident in Guyana has sparked outrage among netizens who demand justice for the kid and cite their dissatisfaction over granting bail to the criminals.

A user named Danny Ricky wrote, “I think the government of Guyana should not allowed bail in our country or else money will run things and the poor will suffer. In Suriname they don't get bail they get jail.”

Another user stated that justice should be served as the actions of the two women are completely unacceptable, “We need justice for this girl. This is unacceptable. Jail the woman who is responsible for the girl.”