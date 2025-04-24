UNC slams EBC as “Corrupted Mess” after poll card delivered for deceased voter

The dead man's brother shared a photo of a polling card sent to his address in the deceased's name on social media.

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress has raised concerns amid breaches in the electoral process in Trinidad and Tobago, however a recent post which is being surfaced on social media regarding EBC sending a polling card for a dead man has further intensified the concerns of the integrity of the electoral processes across the twin island nation. UNC in response to the viral post has called out EBC as a ‘Corrupted Mess’ which has garnered a lot of attention and support online.

According to the information, the brother of the dead man shared an image of a polling card on social media, which was delivered to his address under the dead’s name. The brother who revealed his identity as Siewdath Bahal, a resident of Beuacarro Village, St Mary claimed that his brother died in 2003, but still, he received a polling card under his name this weekend.

He pointed out the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) for the mistake and called them to update their records as the election approaches. The man specifically emphasized that he had received polling cards under his brother’s name in 2010 general elections as well but didn’t receive the same in 2015 general elections.

Bahal called out that EBC has claimed that there are 1.1 million people who are eligible to vote and called out “That is how they have that number eligible to vote.” He added that, he registered his brother as dead a while ago, to which he believed that all relevant institutions would have been notified.

“It is strange to know he died in 2003 and we’re in 2025. I know usually in my history of working with the EBC, it’s 700-800,000 people eligible to vote in our country, so it’s strange to see one point something million people eligible to vote out of a population of 1.4 million,” he claimed.

Bahal further claimed that he has worked with EBC as well in the past and added that they update the list when they usually come to the village. However, he then added that he is not aware of the current process as he used to work with EBC in early 2000 and late 90s.

UNC’s senator Wade Mark specifically highlighted the situation and called out the situation as ‘Extremely Serious.' He made his statement during a media conference held at the Office of the opposition leader, in Charles Street, Port of Spain.

He said that the man has been dead since December 2003, and it's been 22 years but still he is getting a polling card issued. He then claimed that more of such polling cards would have been issued under a dead man’s name and pointed to the integrity of the election process.