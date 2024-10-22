Silver Airways announces route between San Juan and Anguilla, beginning Nov 9

Silver Airways is one of America’s leading independent regional airlines and launched flights between Puerto Rico and Anguilla in May 2021.

Caribbean: Silver Airways announced a route between San Juan and Anguilla with the new service of the flights. Starting November 9, 2024, the airline will provide twice weekly flight, and the service will be operated on every Wednesday and Saturday.

The service will be provided with fares as low as $80 one way and the travellers are asked to book their flights as several offers have been unveiled due to the festive season. Silver Airways added that they can enjoy the island vibes and crystal-clear water through the low-price new service of the flights.

Silver Airways is one of America’s leading independent regional airlines and launched flights between Puerto Rico and Anguilla in May 2021. In order to provide service on the route, Seaborne Airlines was used to operate the flights on Thursday and Saturday. Now, the service has converted into four times a week and provided seamless connections with other partners such as American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Delta and Copa.

The airline also provided a chance to win two free fares on the tickets of all flights and stated that the passengers can win the tickets by simply following the social media pages. Winners have been announced through Instagram stories, and the chance will be given to enhance the seamless travel options.

Silver Airways offers direct service of flights to the Western Caribbean in the destinations including San Juan, Puerto Rico, British Virgin Islands and other countries. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the airline celebrated by providing great offers to the customers.

They stand together to raise awareness and honour those who were affected by breast cancer by offering new opportunities.

In addition to that, they also honoured the indigenous people on the Indigenous Peoples Day and celebrated the rich histories, cultures and contributions of the community towards the society building.

Silver Airways noted, "As we reflect on the importance of this day, we invite our community and team to join us in acknowledging the significance of Indigenous Peoples' Day and continue working together toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all."





