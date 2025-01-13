How to combat frequent high-speed collision on road- A guide by PM Dr Terrance Drew

PM Drew appealed the citizens to remain cautious and adhere to the traffic regulations, aiming to enhance cooperation to make roads safe and secure in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: After a brutal accident on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew provided significant safety tips and measures to control the accidents through a “Sustainable Road Safety Project.”

The project, led by Attorney General Garth Wilkin outlined notable recommendations, highlighting that these are necessary to reduce the alarming number of fatal motor vehicle collisions.

Steps outlined in Sustainable Road Safety Project by St Kitts and Nevis

Construction of Speed Bumps: PM Drew outlined that there is need to construct speed bumps in high-risk areas, aiming to prevent accidents on tight roads. The bumps should be constructed strategically in the areas with high number of collisions, aiming to deter reckless driving and reduce the speed of the vehicles.

Legislation: There is a need for the amendment of the legislation for automatic ticketing systems. The legislation will offer a proposal for the installation of high-tech automatic ticketing systems on roads. It will enhance the safety protocols with an intent to control speeding. The traffic lights will be placed frequently and there will be officers standing at the locations to penalize drivers who will run red lights.

Penalties: The committee noted that the traffic laws will be amended in which clauses for penalties will be added. The penalties will be implemented for speeding, dangerous driving and related offences, including the provision for deductions in the demerit point and other traffic violations. The clause for suspending the license of the drivers will also be added for severe or repeat violations.

Enhanced Road Markings: The roundabouts will be made across St Kitts and Nevis under which the road markings will be held on significant level. It will also upgrade signage to guide drivers effectively, aiming to improve navigation and safety while further preventing accidents.

The measures are the ultimate guide to manage the traffic on the roads of St Kitts and Nevis and control the cases of the accidents. PM Drew noted that the mission of the project is to enhance the safety of the road, aiming to implement comprehensive strategies.

Through the project, the government of St Kitts and Nevis is also planning to host public consultation and implement other measures to aware people about rules and regulations. With this, the government pledged to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities to zero by 2030. Road safety will be enhanced with proper traffic laws and the support of efficient infrastructure.

Drivers asked to remain cautious

Prime Minister Dr Drew asked the driver to remain cautious and avoid operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He said that there is need for proper improvements and asked the citizens not to play negligent approach to safeguard the lives of others.