Ronald Araujo proposes Abigail Olivera after two daughters and years of love

The couple has been together for a while now and also had two daughters together.

Ronald Araujo, renowned Uruguayan footballer proposed his longtime girlfriend Abigail Olivera on Friday in an intimate and dreamy setting. The proposal came after the couple had been in years of love and welcomed their two daughters together. The footballer took this significant step, just after signing off his Barcelona contract for the coming season.

The footballer went down on his knees amid the beautiful starry skies, with firecrackers bursting and creating a charismatic view. He then proposed his love of life with a stunning Diamond ring to which Olivera cheerfully said yes and hugged Araujo tightly.

Notably, This day was long awaited not just in their personal lives but for their fans as well. The footballer chose the perfect day for this memorable event as he signed his Barcelona contract the same day.

Ronald Araujo proposes Abigail Olivera

RONALD ARAUJO SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BARCELONA

After signing this contract, he extended his happiness as he stated that he is thrilled to continue his career with the Catalans. His contract will run till 2031.

While extending his happiness, Araujo wrote, “Honestly, I am very happy. Thank God, its incredible to be able to renew with the Barcelona again and to stay with them for even more years. The happiness is immense.”

He then added that he worked hard for it and expressed his happiness in achieving his dreams. He noted the club’s trust in him, which he emphasized as important and evident.

“It means that you are doing things right and the work is good. I hope these years will be great and they come with a title that to win and to keep growing,” Araujo added.

WHO IS RONALD ARAUJO?

Ronald Araujo plays as a defender, primarily as a Centre-back, while also playing as a right-back. He is known for his physical dominance, exceptional aerial ability and tactical intelligence.

His calmness even under pressure helps him achieve his goals relentlessly without any strain. He has also played for Rentistas and Boston River, however now he plays for Barcelona and will continue till 2031.