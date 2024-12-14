Watch: Cast of Malcolm in the Middle shares excitement as series returns after 18 years

The series which streamed for seven seasons on Fox entertainment featured 151 episodes over a span of six years.

Malcolm in the Middle is all set to make an overwhelming return to Disney Plus after a long wait of 18 years with its original cast including Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

The series which streamed for seven seasons on Fox entertainment featured 151 episodes over a span of six years. The incredibly popular comedy series will be launched for a limited four episode run that will be released on the series 25th anniversary.

The star cast of the series shared their excitement about the launch of the series through a social media reel. They shared their excitement through separate video clips, which they compiled into one reel.

Frankie Muniz, who plays the role of Malcolm in the series stated, “I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years, let’s find out where Malcolm and his family is now.”

However, Bryan Cranston, who played the role of Hal and was one of the most loved characters in the series stated, “25 years since we premiered Malcolm in the Middle.” He added into the excitement and humorously said, “I am so excited that I may have peed, just a little bit. Excuse me.”

Another main character of the series, Jane Kaczmarek said that she is happy to have a chance to yell at the kid again.

“What a delight that I get to yell at that kid again. We are very excited about coming back together and see where we have been up to,” she said.

Notably, the series was one of the most famous sitcoms of the time bringing out a unique blend of comedy, emotions, and humor in the characters.

The rejuvenated version of Malcolm in the Middle will capture a similar essence to the classic drama blending comedy with chaos.

The new season will feature Malcolm as a parent remembering his childhood chaos and the intricacies of family life. The new plot is expected to provide its fans with a fresh yet similar perspective adding to the excitement of the series.

A user named Alejandro Riosz stated the huge impact of the series on Mexican population as he wrote, “You guys probably don't know the huge impact Malcolm in the middle have in Mexico, it's been on air on public TV since I can remember, still on air, the characters are iconic. We reference the tv show, this is big deal.”

Many other users on social media expressed their excitement for the new series and stated that they have been waiting for this day for so long.