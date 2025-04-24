Belgium Court denies bail to Mehul Choksi amid fears of escape

Belgium: The bail plea of Indian fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been rejected by an Antwerp court of appeal in Belgium on Tuesday (April 22, 2025). A three-judge bench heard the arguments on the case amidst the speculations of the fears about him fleeing from the clutches of Belgian authorities.

Notably, Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on April 12, following the raising of the concerns on his residency in the country. As per the reports, the speculations have been raised that he would flee Belgium if the bail will be given to him in the court.

The concerns have been raised that Choksi’s plea to release him on bail could be another plot to flee the country and escape the legal proceedings once again. According to officials, the rejection on the bail plea is legitimate as if he managed to get released on bail from the Belgium court, then he will be able to evade the tune of law for his criminal proceedings in different countries including India and Antigua and Barbuda.

As per the reports, the Belgian prosecutors who presented the case on behalf of India in the court. They outlined that he defrauded Punjab National Bank and fled from India to Antigua and Barbuda. In order to further delay his extradition process, he managed to flee the Caribbean Island and secured the “F residency card” in Belgium.

The reports further noted that the court was convinced with the Indian request and added that the fears of Choksi fleeing from the clutches of Belgian authorities, if released, are legitimate. The judges observed that Choksi first fled from India to Antigua and Barbuda and acquired citizenship there. Subsequently he came to Belgium on the pretext of treatment and uniting with his family here.

The court also noted that there is a great risk of evasion that is associated with his bail, hence, he should be kept in prison as provisional detention. The court also noted that his medical condition shows no evidence that he is not receiving proper treatment in custody

Notably, on the request of Indian authorities, the legal proceedings have been initiated against Choksi as the reports of Associates Times outlined his presence in Belgium. Associates Times also confirmed that he has secured “F Residency Card” in the country on November 15, 2023, with the help of his wife who is also a citizen of Belgium.