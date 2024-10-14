CCM led Nevis digs deeper into three years of investment: Asks citizens to decide

Now, it is the time for the common citizens to assess the developmental portfolios and details provided by the Nevis Island Administration and rate the government for their work.

Nevis: After serving three years in the government, the Concerned Citizens Movement led Nevis Island Administration digs deeper into the work done by them for the overall development. From the health sector, infrastructure development to economic stability and society well-being, the government explored all areas where the investment has been made over these years.

Now, it is the time for the common citizens to assess the developmental portfolios and details provided by the Nevis Island Administration and rate the government for their work. The government always speaks highly about their work, but the real progress is assessed by the citizens and public of the country only.

According to the government, the significant investments have been made in Nevis over the years that have contributed towards the well-being and development of the people. However, the people will measure the government’s performance in every sector.

Steps taken by CCM led NIA

Firstly, the water distribution, storage and supply have been enhanced by the government with the largest investment in the history. The electricity has been supplied to the households on the regular basis in Nevis due to the highest investment in the history, as per the government.

The most robust road construction and improvement has been made in history, providing seamless connectivity within the community. The roads including Hanley’s Road, Rawlins, Brow Hill, Braziers, Bath, Shaws Road, Hamilton, Craddock Road, and Island Main Road, were part of the construction and rehabilitation in Nevis.

The affordable houses were given to the citizens of Nevis, aiming to ensure the availability of the roofs over the heads of the people. The CCM government noted that the donation of the houses were made for the first time in the history of the island nation. The houses were developed in Maddens, Low Ground, Craddock Road, Hamilton, Newcastle, Rices, and University Heights.

The creative economy has also been put in focus during the tenure as NEPAC, NEDACS Culturama Complex, Cultural Village, David Freeman Center of Excellence were constructed and improved. The facilities allowed the visitors to explore the offerings of Nevis by making them connect with the natural landscape of the Caribbean.

Newcastle Police and Fire Station were improved with significant investment and the water taxi pier was constructed with new reception hall in Nevis. The operators received new jobs through pier which has also revolutionized travel between the two islands.

The new treasury building was constructed with continuous upgrades of the schools and building of TVET centre in Ginglerand were made. The hospital infrastructure has been expanding in Nevis as the largest investment was made in medical equipment at the hospitals. The equipment including CT Scan, Mammogram and Ambulances were procured by the government of Nevis. The doctors and specialists were employed at the hospitals in a huge number by the government of Nevis in history.

In order to enhance food security, the government stated that they installed India Castle Fruit Orchard in Nevis. While, the daycare assistance programme is designed to offer significant care for the seniors and safety nets for those who need a hand up. The island safety measures taken out by the government during COVID-19 pandemic.

While moving on the path of the 25 by 25 agenda, the Nevis government outlined that they explored aggregate to neighbouring islands in a significant amount. The first ever national park have been constructed in Nevis which was named as MGR Park.

Massive improvements have been taken place at the Bath Stream and the entertainment and dining district were also built out at Pinney’s Beach. The financial services experienced double digit growth and the most jobs were given to the people in Nevis with highest wages for the first time in history.

The funds were also made available for small business and the IAAF certified Mondo track were also cosntructed in Nevis.

The steps were outlined by CCM as Premier Mark Brantley stated that these investment were made for the well-being of the nation.

However, people in Nevis are on the decision call as to describe the benefits they received with these investment. One user on the social media talked about the situation of the roads in Nevis and noted,” Even a blind man can see...well, he don't feel the bumpy roads anymore.

Hon, for those who say you've done nothing, that's just deflection on their part. As we say, "ignore the noise" and you and your team, keep pushing forward.... NEVIS NICE and getting nicer by the day.”

Another user added that it is very story to tell because the evidence is there staring all in their face. Nevis is far better off than it was three years old.