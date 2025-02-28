Antigua and Barbuda PM Browne agrees with World Bank’s worrying report on Caribbean education sector

PM Browne spoke on a radio programme about the problems in the education sector after returning from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting which took place in Barbados recently.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has agreed with the alarming findings of the World Bank on the Caribbean education system. He has said his administration has already started taking steps to transform the island-nation’s education system and will accelerate those efforts. The PM added that technology will be used to ensure that the students from various schools can reach specialist teachers for a better learning experience.

PM Browne spoke on a radio programme about the problems in the education sector after returning from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting which took place in Barbados recently. Other leaders of the bloc, including the new chair, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, highlighted the issue and said serious corrective measures were being undertaken to overhaul what she said belonged to the colonial era.

World Bank cites ‘lack of strong foundational skills’

Last week, officials of the World Bank highlighted systematic inadequacies that are currently hurting educational outcomes across the Caribbean region.

In a report titled ‘Education Transformation: Addressing the Learning and Skills Crisis in the Caribbean’ which was released on February 17, 2025, it was said, “The Caribbean is facing a severe education crisis, with recent data revealing critical gaps in learning outcomes.”

“A lack of strong foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking is at the heart of the problem. Without these basics, students are unable to progress academically or acquire the higher-order competencies needed to succeed in today’s job market,” it added.

The report also gave statistical examples, saying less than five per cent of students cleared five or more subjects, including mathematics and English, in the 2024 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

It also said that the low mathematics pass rate of 36 per cent highlights drawbacks in foundational learning, which continues to undermine student success and eventually the region’s development.

The officials pointed out obsolete teaching methods, infrastructural inadequacies, and growing educational inequities as critical issues that required urgent attention.

PM Browne agreed that the region’s education system is still based on colonial constructs and also said significant investments will be required to make the transition to the post-colonial era, but the government is ready to face the challenge.

Stressing the role that technology can play in boosting the education sector, the prime minister said a strong broadband architecture will be required to enable teachers to teach students at various schools and to achieve the goal, the government is investing in its own sub-sea fibre through Antigua Public Utilities Authority.

What PM Browne said about improving education

The Antiguan and Barbudan PM underscored the roles played by schools and teachers in shaping the students’ futures, ruing that often students who struggle academically are sidelined instead of being helped towards alternative career opportunities. He said this often results in youth getting vulnerable to criminal activities since they lack support both at home and within the education system.

“Teachers have to take some responsibility for youth delinquency. Those who need guidance in skills development are sometimes pushed aside instead of being supported. Without intervention, these young people may turn to crime,” PM Browne warned.

The PM said it takes a village to raise a child and urged everyone to step ahead and contribute to nation-building. “Unfortunately, those who have direct contact with these children are failing in their responsibilities. When these youths become a problem to society, the blame is often placed on the government,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the World Bank’s concerns over skills training and youth unemployment, PM Browne reaffirmed his government’s plan to strengthen vocational education to bridge the gap in the labour market.

What CARICOM chair said

Speaking at the closing media conference of the recent CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, Mottley said the region’s education system needs an overhaul.

“CARICOM took a decision that the time had come now for the establishment of a CARICOM Educational Transformation Commission and over the course of the next few weeks, we will complete the terms of reference for that commission and its composition,” she said.

“We all accept that our education systems are not fit for purpose. They were designed for a colonial period with a hierarchical structure that only saw a few of our people.”

Mottley also said it is high time to address the issue as the education system must produce citizens equipped with skills needed for the current times.