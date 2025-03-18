Giant Whale spotted in channel between St Kitts and Nevis

It is considered a rare vision for the visitors and the tourists who witnessed a breathtaking display as the whale was seen breaching waves and making a splash.

St Kitts and Nevis: A huge whale has been spotted in the channel between St Kitts and Nevis, leaving boaters and onlookers stunned on Monday. The giant has provided magnificent sight to the people on the shores, enhancing the beauty of the Federation which is one of the attractive destinations of the Caribbean region.

It is considered a rare vision for the visitors and the tourists who witnessed a breathtaking display as whale was seen breaching waves and making a splash. Netizens reacted to the incident and called it breathtaking as it enhanced the beauty of the channel between St Kitts and Nevis which is a rare thing to see.

With this incident, netizens have also started calling St Kitts and Nevis a “Big Fish Country” as a whale was seen putting a breathtaking show for the visitors in the channel. Boaters watched the sea and remained awestruck as the ocean giant rose from the depths and breached the sight of the sky with full grace and beauty.

Netizens reacted to the situation and explained the entire scene as it is sending waves crashing in its wake. Some of them added that they can add whale watching activity in their activities when they visit St Kitts and Nevis.

One of the Facebook users commented that they come every year around this time, this is the first time, they have seen such a magnificent moment. “The things around here are like that I know Easter is here, so everything is beautiful and colourful here.”

Another added, “This isn't nothing new, those same whales use to be seen outside the reefs in Dieppe bay. However, the location is pretty, and the moment was also quite magical for onlookers to witness.” One of the users also added that the channel between St Kitts and Nevis is quite exciting and expressed his desire to visit in near future to enhance his tourism experience.