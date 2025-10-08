Trinidad’s Housing Minister David Lee Re-Arrested on Fraud Charges

Lee’s lawyers have also filed an emergency bail application, citing health concerns, as he remains in police custody following his re-arrest on fraud charges.

Trinidad and Tobago: Minister of Housing and MP for Caroni Central MP David Lee has been re-arrested on October 7th, on conspiracy to defraud in his Mercedes-Benz importation case and misbehaviour in public office charges that were dismissed over him six months ago.

Lee shortly after surrendering to police complained of feeling unwell after which he has been admitted to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment under the watch of a police guard.

As per official reports, the Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevara, reportedly received judicial warrants for the apprehension of Lee, and the proprietor of Sports Outlet Limited. These warrants were issued at around 12:15 pm, Tuesday on the instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) under Section 23(5) of the Indictable Offences (Preliminary Enquiry) Act, Chapter 12:01.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) confirmed that both Lee and the businessman Hugh Leong Poi are undergoing standard processing procedures. They further said that TTPS remains “committed to upholding the rule of law and executing all judicial instructions with integrity, impartiality, and procedural rigour.”

David Lee’s lawyers filed for bail

Lee’s lawyers have also filed an emergency bail application which is expected to be heard virtually citing health concerns of Lee. Following the arrest the police administration building was also quiet throughout the afternoon with no cabinet members or senior government officials seen entering or leaving the compound.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Responds

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar issued a statement following the arrest of Lee expressing her confidence in the judicial process stating, “We have respect for the courts of the land. Minister Lee was previously acquitted of these allegations. Now that the charges have been re-laid, we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result.”

The Prime Minister did not confirm if Lee would be removed from the cabinet while the matter proceeds.

Background on the Case

Minister Lee and Businessman Hugh Leong Poi were first charged in September 2022 with conspiring to defraud the state of approximately $1.4M in taxes connected to the importation of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG valued at over $2 million.

Prosecutors alleged that Lee claimed the ownership of the luxury vehicle to access the parliamentary tax exemptions reserved for the MPs. Lee however, denied the claims calling them a political witch-hunt, and was then granted a $1 million bail at the time.

On April 7th, 2025 all the charges laid over Lee were dismissed by the Acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles after Lee’s attorneys successfully made a no-case submission, ruling out that prosecutors had presented insufficient evidence to proceed the trial.

However, the DPP, Roger Gaspard, SC later applied to the High Court for a judicial review of the magistrate’s decision arguing that there was not enough evidence for the matter to continue. The review further led to the the judicial warrants that were released now and later the arrests.

What Happens Next

As of now, Lee remains in police custody, while his legal team is seeking a bail over court’s determination. Businessman Leong Poi was also taken into custody earlier in the day and was reportedly hospitalized after collapsing during his arrest. The high court is expected to determine later this week whether the re-issued charges will stand and if the case will sent into a trial.