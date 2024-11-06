Dominica: Residents complete smooth sidewalks for hosting of Community Day of Service

The residents of River Street have started preparing the sidewalks for a fresh concrete finish so that the attendees can enjoy the Community Day without any hassle.

Roseau, Dominica: The residents at River Street completed smooth sidewalks for the hosting of the Community Day of Service in Dominica, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. As part of the 46th Independence celebration, the gathering will be held in the event where everyone will walk around the streets in different communities.

The residents of River Street have started preparing the sidewalks for a fresh concrete finish so that the attendees can enjoy the Community Day without any hassle. Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica shared glimpses and extended gratitude to the residents and citizens for showing their support towards the initiative.

She said the independence celebration is the time to give back to the country and embrace its vibrant culture and traditions. She also extended the invitation to all city residents to enhance their surroundings and host the festival with proper enthusiasm.

Melissa Skerrit noted, "This is the time to give back to our wonderful country. I invite all city residents to help enhance their surroundings and join us on River Street as we complete these smooth sidewalks for everyone to enjoy."

Notably, Dominica celebrated the 46th anniversary of its Independence on Monday with the national parade, band performances and presentation of the awards. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the gathering and stated that this is time and occasion to honour the past and salute the legacy built by the leaders and visionaries who worked for the enhancement of society.

He noted that Independence Day is a time to reflect on Dominica's journey of resilience and what the country has achieved in the past. The day has also marked the showcase of the rich and vibrant local culture and traditions.

PM Skerrit also lauded the exceptional people who contributed towards the society building and stated they have worked hard to achieve the status. He also appreciated Thea Lafond's Olympic victory and congratulated her for winning the first-ever gold for Dominica at a global stage. She was also honoured with the Dominica Award of Honour during the 46th anniversary.





