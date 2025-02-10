Nearly 90 passengers of Royal Caribbean cruise affected from viral outbreak

The passengers experienced severe symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, prompting Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct an investigation into the reason.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-02-10 12:43:40

Royal Caribbean

Caribbean: Around 90 passengers of Royal Caribbean cruise were affected by viral diseases that has been outbreak during their seven-day journey and voyage. The ship experienced the outbreak of gastrointestinal infections among the passengers in the first three days of the voyage of the cruise vessel. 

The passengers experienced severe symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, prompting Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct an investigation into the reason. The probe has outlined that the passengers have been receiving treatment and with their proper treatment, the ship will kickstart its journey to its destination. 

However, an alert has also been issued by CDC over the prevalence of the disease and asked the staff members of the cruise vessel to adopt a cautious approach during their journey. Reports of the mysterious illness have been recorded on Tuesday that has further provided a alert to conduct a proper vessel sanitation program. 

It will be conducted by CDC as health officials are now being asked to determine the cause of the disease. The passengers and crew members are advised to adopt proper sanitation measures that will come into place. 

The Radiance of the Seas was the cruise ship that started its journey from Tampa, Florida on Saturday. It is scheduled to voyage across Mexico, Honduras and then Belize. Royal Caribbean also issued the notice of safety protocols for the vessel and noted that there should be implementation of the proper hygiene practices and other cleaning protocols that are necessary to curb the infection. 

The affected individuals, including 89 passengers and two crew members are under medical surveillance as the doctors are also monitoring the individuals. The medical professionals at Royal Caribbean cruise ship noted that the patients are in stable condition and the healthy safety measures have been implemented to preserve the disease outbreak. 

The disease outbreak on the cruise ship frustrated passengers and noted that the vessel should take proper measures to avoid such situations.

