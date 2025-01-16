Tim Tebow and Demi Leigh share joyful news: Baby on the Way!

Tim Tebow and Demi Leigh shared a small video with both of them from their maternity photoshoot wearing white outfits.

Tim Tebow, American footballer disclosed details about a new chapter in his life, as he shared pictures on his social media along with his wife Demi Leigh who is Miss Universe 2017 and a south African model. The couple together announced their first pregnancy while sharing pictures on their socials.

The couple also shared a small video with both of them from their maternity photoshoot wearing white outfits. The video clip set in a vintage and classy style features the couple in cute romantic moments, walking hand in hand, while Tim shows the ultrasound reports in the next shot.

They both seem to enjoy the time together, with Demi flaunting her baby bump and Tim kissing the ultrasound scans. The calmness and the class of the video further alleviates with the background song that is, “I Get to be the one” by JJ Heller.

The video then ends with a quote, “Baby Tebow, arriving this summer,” shedding light that the couple will soon become parents to their first child. As they both announced their pregnancy together, social media is flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages.

Netizens extend their wishes to the couple

May Velazquez wrote, “So happy for your growing family!! May God bless Demi with a healthy pregnancy and the little one with health and strength to grow each day, under God’s divine care.”

Another user Chris Frier wrote, “Congrats! What a blessing from God. Prayers for you, Demi, and baby Tebow. Nothing better than being a father and husband.”

Beverly Olson, a Facebook user said, “Thank you, JESUS, for the amazing life and miracle story of Tim Tebow as it now continues with a new generation. Congratulations Tim and Demi.”

Notably, Tim Tebow and Demi Leigh have been married since 2020, and both of them are immensely adored by their fans. Tebow has a successful career in football whereas his wife Demi Leigh is a renowned south African model. She has won several beauty pageants including Miss South Africa 2017 and Miss Universe 2017.