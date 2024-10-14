LIAT 2020 adds two daily return flights between Antigua and Barbuda

LIAT 2020 started its commercial operations in August 2024 and opened new routes across the Caribbean, enhancing air connectivity in the region.

Barbuda: Two return flights have been added by LIAT 2020 for the service between Antigua and Barbuda at the price of US $79 inclusive of all taxes. The flights will operate daily and start its service from November 1, 2024, with new exclusive offers.

LIAT 2020 started its commercial operations in August 2024 and opened new routes across the Caribbean, enhancing air connectivity in the region. The glimpses on the social media by the airline encouraged the travellers to explore natural wonders in Barbuda.

A new Burton Nibbs International Airport has opened in Barbuda on October 3, 2024, to sustain new and massive aircraft from across the globe. At the official launch, Prime Minister Gaston Browne expressed delight and stated that the airport will serve the gateway to several new tourism opportunities for the country.

The first flight from LIAT 2020 landed at the new airport on October 4, 2025, providing efficient service from Antigua to Barbuda. With the new service, the convenient flight travel between the two islands will be enhanced, marking a significant milestone for the island’s transportation infrastructure and tourism potential.

The new $14 million international airport has also replaced the old Codrington Airport which will be transformed into a business hub. The facility will serve as the space for the local business holders where they can open their ventures and enhance their market through new access to the world.

LIAT 2020 and other big airlines will land at Barbuda International Airport, providing new opportunities for the small business owners and the street vendors. The airline which was shut down due to business loss has been reopened by the government in collaboration with Air Peace- a Nigerian-based company.

The LIAT 2020 started its commercial operation to support the airlift sector of Antigua and Barbuda, and the air connectivity will be enhanced between two sister islands. Travellers who visit Antigua will get the chance to explore Barbuda through direct service and two return flights on the daily basis.