Seba Jones appointed Resort Assistant Manager at Four Season Resort Nevis

Nevis: Seba Jones is appointed as Resort Assistant Manager of Four Seasons Resort in Nevis and took charge of the position on Saturday (February 1, 2025). The announcement was made by the resort and noted that the decision has been taken to appoint new faces to several positions at the hotel following the retirement of the previous employees.

Seba Jones is known for her professional experience in several fields of hotel management and other customer care services. She had a strong background due to her work in accounting, customer service and other human resources fields, aiming to bring enhanced experience in the Front Office Team of the Four Seasons Resort.

Jones also had experience in the situation of extensive management where she spent much of her time creating exceptional employee experience. Under her role as the Resort Assistance Manager, she will work to enhance engagement among the customers and the hotel, aiming to foster relations with tourists from across the globe.

She has also gained massive experience in the fields such as financial management and showcasing great leadership skills. These skills are significant for playing the essential role as Resort Assistant Manager, aiming to foster experience for both guests and other staff who are working in different sectors of the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.

Jones has also spent some time at Big 6 Flavours Bar where she also worked as Bartender as part of her hobby. According to her, she loved to spend quality time with friends and children who she considers significant for positive well-being. She also outlined that she loves to read in her free time and is also keen to spend some time exploring art pieces and other diverse cultures that are present across the globe.

She has also remained former pageant queen and worked actively to promote the stages where women can explore their skills and enhance their presence at the global stage.