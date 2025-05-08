Dream 11 Nature Isle 10 tournament to return to Dominica for 7th edition

Roseau, Dominica: The 7th edition of the much anticipated “Dream 11 Nature Isle 10” is officially returned to Dominica with “Bigger, bolder and hotter approach.” The tournament is slated to be held from July 13 to 27, 2025 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The tournament will feature the participation of six teams including Champagne Reef Divers, Barana Aute Warriors, Sari Sari Sunrisers, The Valley Hikers, Titou Gorge Splashers, and Indian River Rowers. The event will feature non-stop thrills, big hits and other experiences for the players and the attendees who will witness the blend of cricket with the entertainment.

Dream11 Nature Isle T10 Tournament: History and Details

The tournament will be held under the theme- “A Taste of Nature.” The schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced, and the preparations are being made for the staging of the event. Unlike T20 leagues, the tournament is comparatively shorter and Dream 11 hosts the event for more than one edition that is being held per year.

The event was launched in May-June 2022, and victory was secured by Barana Aute Warriors against the Indian River Rowers. The second season of the tournament was held in December 2022 which was won by Champagne Reef Divers against the Barana Aute Warriors.

In the third edition in 2023, the victory was secured by Valley Hikers against the Indian River Rowers. The fourth edition was secured by Barana Aute Warriors against the Champagne Reef Divers.

The fifth edition of the tournament was won by the Valley Hikers against the Barana Aute Warriors and the sixth edition is again secured by the Barana Aute Warriors in December-January edition.

Minister Melissa Skerrit shared the details of the tournament and noted that the date is being announced. She asked the youth to prepare themselves for the event and enhance their sporting skills in cricket. The T10 tournament will invite the teams and provide a chance to the players who are seeking their careers in the cricket in Dominica.