Grenada likely to hand over 37 newly constructed homes next week

Earlier in January 2025, the government allocated $13.1 million for the construction of these homes, which will support over 200 families affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Grenada: The construction of 37 new and refurbished homes have been commenced in Grenada and Carriacou under the “Building Back Better” project. Some of these newly constructed are expected to be handed over to the citizens next week, aiming to accommodate citizens who lost their livelihoods due to Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

The initiative is aimed at constructing homes in different communities and providing homes to those who lost their livelihoods. Building Back Better is also known as the step to create stronger and resilient communities, aiming to mitigate the impact of the climate change and enhance the response of the small island states against these challenges.

Earlier in January 2025, the government announced $13.1 million for the construction of the houses that will assist over 200 families who were affected by Beryl. The amount of $610,000 have been allocated to the government of Grenada to build over 100 build back better homes that has also assisted them in creating jobs for 25 local contractors.

Build Back Better Project

Under the project, the houses will be equipped with plumbing that will be fully installed and functional. In addition to that, safe and reliable wiring will be used for electrical purposes throughout the construction and enhanced clean, polished finish will be used for painting internally and externally.

The rainwater harvesting will also be included in the houses to enhance and promote sustainable water solutions. The bathroom fixtures will include toilet, shower and face basin aiming to provide basic facilities to the citizens in Grenada, Carriacou and Pettie Martinique.

Early in December 2024, the construction of the houses under the building back better project has been started in Petite Martinique. As per the reports, around 27 prefabricated houses were also provided to the houses under the project and around 200 houses are also scheduled to arrive in Carriacou in 2025.

Around $15 million has also been allocated to provide materials that are necessary for roofing and other assistance in the country.