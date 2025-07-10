Guyana: Newborn baby found floating in Demerara River

The incident was reported to the authorities, and police officers quickly arrived at the scene.

Guyana: In a gruesome discovery, a newborn baby’s dead body was discovered floating in the Demerara River near the Wharf area at Friendship, East Bank Demerara. The incident is reported to be occurred on 8th July, at around 2:30 pm when a group of men working on a nearby vessel saw the baby.

The incident was reported to the concerned authorities and the police officers immediately arrived at the site. They assured that the case will be forwarded for further investigations to superior officials.

However, a local media reported on 9th July that the remains of the baby were not pulled out and are still floating on the river with its umbilical cord attached. The discovery made near the Friendship Primary School has raised further concerns among citizens. This was even strengthened with facts that the body of the child was still floating after a day of discovery and was not removed by the authorities or anyone from the school.

This situation has raised serious concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident with workers demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. However, the authorities have remained silent on the incident as the investigation on the incident remains slow.

Locals in response to the incident have been citing their concerns online expressing their grief and dissatisfaction over the incident.

A user named Vickram Manoo wrote on Facebook, “Imagine all those families longing for a baby and have not been blessed yet with a miracle…and some human throws one in the river…he had committed no sin..has not seen this.”

Another user said named Keiona McBean called the mother a beast as she wrote, “That mother is a beast like how could you carry a child for 9 months them dump him after delivery.”

Stay tuned with us for more updates on this story.