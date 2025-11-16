Three cruises dock at Port Zante, bringing over 12k passengers in one day

The first cruise vessel of the day, Bermuda-registered Arvia, docked with 5,254 passengers and 1,692 crew members.

St Kitts and Nevis: Over 12,000 passengers have arrived in St Kitts after three cruise ships docked at Port Zante simultaneously on Tuesday (November 11, 2025). Passengers shopped locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery and some of them also visited different locations in St Kitts through ogranized and selected island tours and trails.

The first cruise vessel of the day is Bermuda-registered Arvia which is docked with 5,254 passengers and 1,692 crew members. The ship is on a 14-days round trip to Eastern Caribbean Islands Fly Cruise which will be arriving from Martinique.

The second cruise ship was the Bahamas-registered Island Princess which is now on a 14-days round-trip Circle Caribbean Cruise. It sailed into Port Zante on Tuesday after departing Fort Lauderdale, Florida and stopping in St. Maarten. The vessel brought 2,153 passengers and 890 crew members.

Odyssey of the Seas, a third cruise ship of the day, arrived in St Kitts from Antigua with 4,315 cruise passengers and 1,642 crew members. The vessel has also joined Arvia at Pier 2 and enhanced the shores of the Federation.

With the arrival of three cruises, Port Zante and St Kitts recorded improved cruise activities as the passengers have provided business to taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry.

Passengers explored St. Kitts Scenic Railway and enhanced their tourism experience through the natural offerings of the country. Tourists have also made stops at several spots such as Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, Black Rocks, sea and sun bathing at the popular beaches.

Tourists have also walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including - The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

Some passengers went to Mount Liamuiga and to Black Rocks; enjoyed the trails, snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling and shopping and patronized the local bars and ate at places on the island. The Arvia departed for Tortola and will go on to St. Maarten, Antigua, Grenada and St. Lucia before returning to Barbados on November 22.