Chinese Businessman Guijian Huang missing in Trinidad, TTPS issues public appeal

Trinidad and Tobago: A Chinese businessman identified as Guijian Huang has been missing since Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, in Trinidad. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has thus issued a public appeal to help locate the whereabouts of the 39-year-old restaurant owner.

Huang was last in contact with his friends and relatives during a routine phone call on Tuesday night. The following morning, attempts to reach him by cell phone went straight to voicemail, raising concerns of his condition among his family.

He further failed to make it to his business and respond further, to which a missing person report was filed at the St James Police Station. Huang’s black BMW X4 was found parked like regular, unlocked at his residence at One Woodbrook Place on Friday.

There were no evidence of disturbance in his apartment. Family members stated that he was last seen at around 11:00 pm on Monday, September 8th, 2025, near Charlotte Street in Port of Spain.

Guijian Huang’s Physical Appearance

Huang is described as a slim build man, approximately 5’3” (160cm) tall and 110 lbs (50kg) with a fair complexion, short black hair, with a clean shave beard. He has distinctive dragon tattoo stretching from his chest to his left shoulder and upper arm. He is also known for wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a large ink platinum chain.

Police urge public appeal

Police officials are urging locals to share any information useful in the investigation of Huang’s case and his whereabouts. Locals are urged to contact the St James Police Station or call crime stoppers immediately if they have any details related to the disappearance of the Chinese man.

Associates Times will continue providing more details on the incident as investigative officers perform their research over the case.