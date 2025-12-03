Dominica set to begin $400 million Northern Road Improvement Project

PM Skerrit confirmed that a Chinese design team has already been engaged to conduct studies and collect data for the Northern Road Improvement Project.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the technical team from the China Communications Construction to conduct an assessment for the construction of the Northern Road Improvement Project. The $400m road rehabilitation project which covers the area from Portsmouth to Hatton Garden will feature the construction of new bridges and culverts.

The meeting was held on Monday at the office of the prime minister where the Ambassador of China to Dominica, Chu Maoming also held talks with PM Skerrit. The construction will also feature the slope-stabilization works, road widening and the installation of retaining walls along the road.

PM Dr Skerrit added that the government of China offered help to Dominica to rehabilitate the road, aligning with the island's resilient goals. The project follows a commitment made by President Xi Jinping during PM Skerrit’s official visit to China last year.

PM Skerrit talked about the project and noted, “The government of the People’s Republic of China has made an offer to us to help rehabilitate this very important road in Dominica. This came out of our official visit to China in 2024.”

During the meeting, an agreement was signed by the Chinese government to offer a grant to Dominica to rehabilitate the road. PM Skerrit also explained that the Chinese government has already engaged a design team for the project.

“Obviously, there are studies that need to be done and the Chinese government has sent in a design team that they have already engaged to do all of the studies, to collect the data and information that are all relevant towards the design of the roads.”

He said that he is with officials of the China Communications Construction who will play a crucial role in the finalization of the designs and reviews.

Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, Chu Maoming said that the assessment is the first step in the rehabilitation of the road. He said, “This is a consensus that has been reached by the leaders of our two countries and we are definitely as the embassy making efforts to implement the consensus and this is the first step.”

The assessment is the initial stage and the team will do a lot of studies and consultations as mentioned by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. The Chinese Ambassador also expressed confidence that the technical preparatory team will do a good study with options and collect all of the data for the rehabilitation of the road project in Dominica.