Trinidad and Tobago: Woman Detained for allegedly urging Venezuela to attack PM’s Private Residence  

A Trinidad and Tobago woman has been detained under national security regulations after publicly calling out Venezuela to attack the Prime Minister Kamla Persad’s private property. The women also shared the photograph of the PM’s residence while making her statement.

The woman has been identified as Olive Green Jack of Sargangar Trace, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin and a detention order for her was signed on November 12 and was officially gazetted this week.

According to the order issued, Jack’s online posts directly called out the Venezuelan government and were meant to influence public opinion that could harm public safety. As per officials, her publicly made claims attracted violence against the prime minister and the government, creating an ‘imminent threat to public safety.’

As per the information shared by the authorities, Jack will be held at a women’s prison under the terms of the detention directive.

Apart from Jack, three more detention orders have been issued by Homeland security minister Roger Alexander for other individuals. These three are said to be involved in alleged targeting and major criminal activities including involvement with high-risk gang operations.

Among the three is Vishnu ‘Rishi’ Kalpoo, a resident of Point Fortin, is suspected of involvement in trafficking of narcotics, firearms, ammunition and human trafficking.

Tyeek Romeo, on the other hand is believed to be affiliated with the 7 Gang. Authorities also suspect that he along with other members of the gang are preparing for a violent reprisal attack using high powered firearms in public places.

The third individual, Gerome ‘Bush’ Awai, who is a resident of Petit Valle is said to be the leader of the “Valley Monsters” gang who is allegedly linked to the larger Richplain gang and the 9 Gang.

According to the detention order issued, the group will have access to high-powered weapons and is responsible for criminal activities including murder, armed robbery, and narcotics and firearms trafficking.