Dredging to begin soon in Calibishie’s ravines: PM Skerrit

Dominica: Prime Minister, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit recently visited the Calibishie community in Dominica to assess the damage caused by recent flooding and heavy rains that affected the northern community. He went along with other members of his cabinet on Wednesday and received updates on the ongoing cleanliness work and emphasized that it will quickly be moved to dredge the ravines to prevent future flooding.

During the visit, the Prime Minister assured the residents that the government stands in full support of the community, particularly as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

“The safety of the Calibishie people, and all Dominicans, remains our top priority,” the Prime Minister stated. “We are committed to ensuring that no community is left behind in the aftermath of this disaster.”

The Prime Minister also shed light on the dredging of the two ravines in the Calibishie community which pose significant threat during the wet season as it often gets flooded. Dr Skerrit’s decision to move ahead with the dredging just before the hurricane season begins emerges as a strategic move to prevent the community from facing damage.

The government apart from this has also pledged to continue providing all sorts of materialistic support to the residents of Calibishie as well, while the cleanup efforts continue. The Prime Minister notably, during his recent press conference held this Monday also highlighted a few strategic moves to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season and stay resilient in case of heavy disasters.

He emphasized that the government has developed two emergency facilities in order to respond strongly in case of any disaster. These facilities are fully operational and installed at Jimmit and Portsmouth.

He also urged all the Dominicans to start preparing for the hurricane season by securing their roofs, check their homes and businesses for vulnerability and equip medical and emergency supplies at the earliest.