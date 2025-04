Day 3 CARIFTA Results: Jamaica continues to Dominate with 39th consecutive title

The 2025 CARIFTA athletics ended yesterday with thrilling performances from athletes across the Caribbean. The 52nd edition of the CARIFTA games turned victorious for Jamaica, and the nation continued to build upon its legacy of securing the most medals from the event. Following Jamaica were Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago which too delivered exciting performances and secured their respective top positions.

Jamaica’s win in the 52nd edition marks their 39th consecutive and 47th total wins in the event. It is just five times Jamaica didn’t grab the first position and left the space for other nations. Out of these five times, Bahamas won the ultimate title four times and Bermuda once in 1975.

The Day 3 of the CARIFTA games was exciting, thrilling, entertaining and suspenseful for everyone watching the event across Caribbean. The Day 3 turned fruitful for many; however, it was disappointing for a lot of others as well. On the final day of CARIFTA games, Cayman Islands shifted from fourth position to 7th, while Guyana degraded to eleventh position from 6th.

CARIFTA 2025 Medal Table for Day 3

Jamaica: 30 Gold, 27 Silver, 21 Bronze – 78 Total Bahamas: 16 Gold, 13 Silver, 8 Bronze – 37 Total Trinidad and Tobago: 9 Gold, 6 Silver, 10 Bronze – 25 Total Grenada: 2 Gold, 6 Silver, 5 Bronze – 13 Total Antigua and Barbuda: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 5 Total St Lucia: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 4 Total Cayman Islands: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total U.S. Virgin Islands: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2 Total Barbados: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze – 14 Total Aruba: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – 3 Total Guyana: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze – 5 Total Dominica: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total British Virgin Islands: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total Bermuda: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2 Total Guadeloupe: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze – 4 Total Martinique: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2 Total Haiti: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total St Kitts and Nevis: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze – 3 Total Curacao: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total French Guyana: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total

Comparision of CARIFTA 2025 results with CARIFTA 2024 results

Jamaica

2024: 45 Gold, 23 Silver, 16 Bronze – 84 Total

45 Gold, 23 Silver, 16 Bronze – 2025: 30 Gold, 27 Silver, 21 Bronze – 78 Total

30 Gold, 27 Silver, 21 Bronze – Change: ↓ 15 Gold, ↑ 4 Silver, ↑ 5 Bronze – 6 fewer medals overall

Bahamas

2024: 9 Gold, 13 Silver, 13 Bronze – 35 Total

9 Gold, 13 Silver, 13 Bronze – 2025: 16 Gold, 13 Silver, 8 Bronze – 37 Total

16 Gold, 13 Silver, 8 Bronze – Change: ↑ 7 Gold, — Silver, ↓ 5 Bronze – 2 more medals overall

Trinidad and Tobago

2024: 4 Gold, 11 Silver, 12 Bronze – 27 Total

4 Gold, 11 Silver, 12 Bronze – 2025: 9 Gold, 6 Silver, 10 Bronze – 25 Total

9 Gold, 6 Silver, 10 Bronze – Change: ↑ 5 Gold, ↓ 5 Silver, ↓ 2 Bronze – 2 fewer medals overall

Grenada

2024: 1 Gold, 6 Silver, 6 Bronze – 13 Total

1 Gold, 6 Silver, 6 Bronze – 2025: 2 Gold, 6 Silver, 5 Bronze – 13 Total

2 Gold, 6 Silver, 5 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Gold, — Silver, ↓ 1 Bronze – Same total

Guyana

2024: 4 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze – 8 Total

4 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2025: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze – 5 Total

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze – Change: ↓ 3 Gold, ↓ 2 Silver, ↑ 2 Bronze – 3 fewer medals overall

Antigua and Barbuda

2024: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze – 4 Total

1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze – 2025: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 5 Total

2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Gold, ↑ 1 Silver, ↓ 1 Bronze – 1 more medal

Saint Lucia

2024: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2 Total

1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2025: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 4 Total

2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Gold, ↑ 1 Silver – 2 more medals

Cayman Islands

2024: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 4 Total

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2025: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total

2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Gold, ↓ 1 Silver, ↓ 1 Bronze – 1 fewer medal

U.S. Virgin Islands

2024: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total

2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2025: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2 Total

2 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – Change: — Gold, — Silver, ↓ 1 Bronze – 1 fewer medal

Barbados

2024: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze – 5 Total

0 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze – 2025: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze – 14 Total

1 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Gold, ↑ 3 Silver, ↑ 5 Bronze – 9 more medals

Aruba

2024: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2 Total

0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2025: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – 3 Total

1 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Gold – 1 more medal

Dominica

2024: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2025: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total

1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Gold, ↓ 1 Bronze – Same total

Guadeloupe

2024: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 4 Total

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2025: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze – 4 Total

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze – Change: ↓ 1 Gold, ↑ 1 Bronze – Same total

British Virgin Islands

2024: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2025: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze – 3 Total

0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze – Change: ↑ 2 Silver – 2 more medals

Bermuda

2024: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2 Total

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2025: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2 Total

0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Silver, ↓ 1 Bronze – Same total

Martinique

2024: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2 Total

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2025: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – 2 Total

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze – Change: ↑ 1 Silver, ↓ 1 Bronze – Same total

Haiti

2024: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2025: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – 1 Total

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze – Change: — No change

Saint Kitts and Nevis

2024: 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 0 Bronze – 3 Total

0 Gold, 3 Silver, 0 Bronze – 2025: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze – 3 Total

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze – Change: Silver converted to Bronze – Same total

Curaçao

2024: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2 Total

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze – 2025: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – 1 Total

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze – Change: ↓ 1 Bronze – 1 fewer medal

French Guyana