Trinidad and Tobago will defend Guyana if Venezuela escalates border dispute: PM Kamla Persad

Trinidad and Tobago will support and defend our CARICOM brothers and sisters if Venezuela invades Guyana.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has publicly extended support to Guyana, if Venezuela attacks the country over ongoing border dispute. The Prime Minister made this statement while talking to the members of media outside the parliament on 12th September 2025.

Emphasizing on the national sovereignty, security and Caribbean unity Persad-Bissessar addressed the rumours swirling around the escalating US-Caribbean military involvement stating, “There has been no discussion with the US or anyone else about invading Venezuela,” she clarified, slamming recent fears and speculation as “fear mongering.”

“Should Venezuela invade Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago will definitely step forward in defence of our cousins, our brothers and sisters in CARICOM,” the prime minister stated.

While reaffirming her strong support to the federation of Trinidad and Tobago, the Prime Minister clarified her stance stating, ‘T&T first’.

“I will dare to do what I have to do to keep my people safe. That is my priority,” she said.

She added that there are no plans for Trinidad and Tobago to invade or step onto Venezuelan soil and maintained her government’s independence in foreign policy decisions.

Persad-Bissessar further explained that any collaborations with the US or other global partners remain focused on handling the rising cases of drug abuse and narcotics smuggling across the Caribbean nations, to ensure safety and not any military aggression against their neighbours.

Her comments came as Trinidad and Tobago has extended support to US military over their targeted operation over drug traffickers across Caribbean.

Moreover, the tensions between Venezuela and Guyana are also escalating over the disputed Essequibo region, to which the Prime Minister confirmed her support to the people of Guyana.

PM Persad-Bissessar's remarks sends a clear message, that Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to safeguarding national and CARICOM allies while also avoiding unnecessary escalation.