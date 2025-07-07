Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Erase Each Other from Social Media, Fuel Breakup Rumours

Last June, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made their relationship official with a sizzling photoshoot on a yacht in Miami.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have sparked breakup rumours online after both the superstars erased all pictures and memories together of their social media. Fans were left in shock, and the internet is now buzzing with speculations about the couple, that whether they have separated or its a publicity stunt.

Both Cardi B and Stefon Diggs announced their relationship last year in June with a steamy photoshoot in Miami on a yacht. The post was shared with a cryptic caption which read, “Chapter 5....Hello Chapter 6” which immediately fueled speculations that the couple is getting serious in their relationship.

Since then, both the couples have been snapped together at several different events however the recent move by both the celebs have sparked an internet buzz that things are not going good between the two.

A user named Mario Thomas on Facebook wrote, “Yeah I can Digg it lmao it was cool when she had a husband to go home to but now, they got to be in the public and that can be alot.”

Another user named Maranja May said, “Umm we knew she was just having fun. She knew she was too! Some of y’all made it more serious than it was.”

“Cardi said she was just having fun y'all relax my lord ppl can't even date without y'all going in 8am and u sassy men are going wild,” said another user.

Myha Cottman said “Was yall expecting her to marry him or something he was courting her, and they did exactly what ppl do when they’re dating. They enjoyed their time together. This is literally what dating is…are yall cool?”

Notably, Cardi B and Steffon were recently snapped together on a vacation in France and there were rumours that they both are planning a big trip in the coming time, which was a gift from Stefon, however the breakup rumours have sparked another controversy in their relationship.