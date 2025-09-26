Trinidad and Tobago weather update: Isolated showers and saharan dust expected

Officials have urged residents to remain alert for sudden weather changes that could bring gusty winds and localized street or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Trinidad and Tobago: The official weather report has been issued at 6:08 am for Friday, September 26, 2025, by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) for areas across Trinidad, Tobago, Windward Islands, and Leeward Islands.

In the islands of Trinidad, Tobago and the Windward Islands, today will be mostly fair, with intervals of partly cloudy skies. Moreover, there is a low to medium (30% to 40%) chance of isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms in the afternoons. Locals can expect heavy showers throughout the day.

During the night, the weather will still remain fair but with some isolated showers. Also, the officials have advised the residents to stay alert and look out for sudden weather change which may bring gusty winds and issues of street or flash flooding in low-prone areas.

The air will be filled with Saharan dust that may impact people with low tolerance to air quality changes and respiratory problems. It is advised that people with breathing problems or allergies take precautionary measures like using masks.

Leeward Islands can expect partial cloud cover and haze. There may be some rainfall and in a few areas, isolated thunderstorms can also be expected.

Temperatures and Sea Conditions

Piarco had a low of 24.9°C last night, while the maximum temperature for today is expected to hit 33°C. At Crown Point, the minimum temperature was 27.5°C and today is expected to record a maximum of 30°C.

Sea conditions will remain moderate. Waves might rise up to 1.5 meters in open waters, while in some parts of the Leeward Islands, these might reach almost 2.0 meters. In sheltered areas, waves will remain under 1.0 meter.

Residents and visitors are advised to pay attention to the weather report and take appropriate safety measures which may include staying indoors or taking alternative travel routes. The day will see warm temperatures, mostly cloudy weather with at times partial sun, along with isolated showers.