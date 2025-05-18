Sandals, Royalton and major resorts flooded after heavy rainfall in Antigua

Antigua experienced heavy rainfall over the weekend, leading to flood-like conditions in several parts of the country.

Antigua and Barbuda: Heavy Torrential rainfall in Antigua became the cause of major floodings across the island. Several renowned hotels including Sandals Grande, Blue Waters, Royalton Chic and Hodges Bay Club have been affected by the same with guests posting the videos online and expressing their dissatisfaction.

As per reports, Antigua was struck with heavy rainfall on this weekend which created flood like conditions across several parts of the country. The Antigua and Barbuda meteorological department also issued a flash flood warning for the residents and urged them to stay cautious. The warning is in effect for today, 18th May as well.

As per the information shared by the met department, an upward of two inches of rainfall has already been recorded over parts of Antigua and Barbuda and more is expected to come. However, the situations turned chaotic and tense for the guests and the authorities at the Major hotels of Antigua, who witnessed flooding and waterlogging inside the hotel premises.

Guests across the affected properties including Sandals Grande, Rayoltic chic, Blue Waters and Hodges Bay Club stated that they faced waterlogged rooms, submerged pathways and disrupted amenities as the island grappled with the heavy downpour. The heavy rainfall notably affected the drainage systems across the localities in Antigua, which caused the flooding across the expensive properties.

Notably, over this weekend, apart from Antigua, many other Caribbean Islands faced bad weather conditions including Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis and more. Facilities were shut down in these countries as well as heavy rainfall affected daily chores, and weekend travels.

The Caribbean community also expressed their concern over the adverse weather conditions, with reference to the upcoming Hurricane season, which is just days away. Reports are already emerging online that this year the Hurricane season is expected to be worse, however, no official confirmation has yet been made.

However, with the inclement weather conditions, the authorities are requesting the locals to exercise precaution and adhere to proper guidelines in case of any emergency on or before the hurricane season.