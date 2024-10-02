Power outage disrupts CPL eliminator match between Knight Riders and Royals

Caribbean: The power of three out of the six floodlights was lost at Guyana National Stadium during the eliminator CPL match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals on Tuesday. The sudden outage stopped the crucial match of the tournament, making authorities use the DLS method to determine the result.

Barbados Royals won the CPL eliminator match and advanced to the qualifier stage of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League.

However, the match started at its normal pace after Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bat first. While playing for 19 overs, the team made 168 runs with seven wickets in hand and suddenly three floodlights that were powered by an independent generator lost power, thus causing a disruption to the match.

The electrical team started working on the power and recovered power to two of the three floodlights on the same circuit. However, the restoration of the power took a huge time, thus making authorities opt for the DLS method to conclude the match between Riders and Royals.

With this, the overs for the Royals were restricted and target of the 60 runs in 5 overs have been announced. With the powerful half-century of David Miller in 17 deliveries, Royals chased the target in 4.2 overs.

Riders tried to restrict them as Sunil Narine took Miller’s wicket, but he left the ground by making the chase easy for other batters. Earlier, when the authorities were working to restore the power, the CPL decided that the Riders would advance to the next stage if the power didn't recover due to their high ranking in the points table.

Now, Barbados Royals will play the second qualifier match of the tournament against the loser of the first qualifier between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings.

CPL fans criticized Guyana stadium facilities

The fans of the CPL criticized the facilities provided by Guyana for the hosting of such a big tournament and stated that the result of such a crucial match would have been determined with proper staging of the game.

Some also criticized the DLS method and said that the method in the situation favoured Royals as Riders could have set the target of around 180 which could be difficult for them to chase.

Netizens also added that the situation arose due to the negligence of the administration of Guyana, as West Indies stadiums have the potential to host matches for the World Cups. One added,” These outages occurred during a recent T10 tape ball tournament finals and again during the Warriors’ practice just before the start of the CPL.”