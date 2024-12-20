Stadium sold out, clean sweep T20 victory for Bangladesh against West Indies

Notably, Bangladesh secured clean sweep victory by winning three out of three matches in the T20 series that was held in West Indies.

West Indies: The Arnos Vale Stadium for T20 match between West Indies and Bangladesh has been sold out with huge influx of the patrons on Thursday. All the tickets have been sold out with the filling of all seats in the stadium and authorities received overwhelming response of the patrons from across the globe.

Notably, Bangladesh secured clean sweep victory by winning three out of three matches in the T20 series that was held in West Indies. The last match was held on Thursday with a spectacular drone show in which West Indies lost by 80 runs.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: 3rd match

The toss was won by Bangladesh and decided to bat first and set the target of 189 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. The player of the match award was given to Jaker Ali who scored a knock of 72 runs off 41 balls and was well supported by Parvez Hossain Emon who made 39 runs off 21 balls.

The Bangladesh bowlers restricted batters from West Indies who were all taken down at 109 runs. Romario Shepherd played a knock of 33 runs off 27 deliveries with the help of Johnson Charles who made 23 runs off 18 balls. Nicholas Pooran also played and made 15 runs off 10 balls.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: 2nd match

In the second T20 match, Bangladesh won by 27 runs and secured the lead in the home series against West Indies. The latter team set the target of 130 runs with 7 wickets down as West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first.

On the other hand, the West Indies team was taken down at 102 runs in just 18.3 overs. The player of the match was given to Shamin Hossain who made 35 runs off 17 balls in the match.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: 1st match

The first match of the series was won by Bangladesh by seven runs and secured the lead in the T20.

The player of the series was given to Mahedi Hasan who played crucial knock in the first match.