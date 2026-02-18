Grenada launches three-day training to boost Sustainable Agriculture and Wildlife Stewardship

Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture is training farmers and stakeholders in sustainable land use, climate-smart farming, and wildlife protection.

Grenada: The government of Grenada has underscored its commitment to creating a sustainable agriculture sector as they organise a three-day training programme for the farmers, agricultural officers and key stakeholders in Grenada.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry has announced that it is currently conducting training for stakeholders in the agricultural sector to help enhance their knowledge and skills. This training session has already commenced, and according to the Ministry of Agriculture, three main goals have been set.

This three-day training aims to enhance the farmers, agricultural officers and key stakeholders’ knowledge and skills in sustainable land management, climate-smart agriculture and wildlife stewardship.

According to the Ministry, the training is part of the Climate Resilient Agriculture Project, which is being supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNDP) and funded by the Global Environment Facility.

On Tuesday, the 17th of February 2026, the Ministry shared this information along with picture highlights on their official Facebook page, where key moments during the session were revealed.

On their post, the Ministry of Agriculture explained that this initiative was launched to build stronger and more resilient agriculture.

Many have taken to Facebook to express their views on this climate-resilient training initiative, One of the users, James David, commented, “This initiative launched by the Government is enhancing farmers’ skills and will help the agriculture sector in the long run.”

Another Facebook user also wrote, “Glad to see our government is working hard to ensure a sustainable future for the community and coming generations.”