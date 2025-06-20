Visuals from Hurricane Erick’s aftermath: Trail of destruction and flooding, 1 dead

Hurricane Erick struck the Mexican Coasts yesterday and caused extensive damage to the country before it weakened to a tropical depression. The Category 4 hurricane made a landfall tomorrow morning at the extreme western Oaxaca Mexico along with maximum sustained winds of at least 125 mph which caused destructive damage in the country.

The hurricane which struck near the coast of Punta Maldonado moved inland towards southern Mexico and brought flooding rains and forceful winds. In response to the intensifying climatic conditions, the authorities also issued hurricane and tropical storm warnings for the locals.

However, as the rainfall doused the country with the passage of hurricane, authorities have confirmed that a young 1-year-old has died by drowning in a flooded river. Reports are that rivers across Mexico are flooded with water and have reached their full capacity.

The hurricane caused intense and visible damage to the country with roofs collapsed, streets flooded and power outages all across Mexico. Here is a glimpse to the ravaged Mexico after Hurricane Erick.

The disastrous hurricane left everyone stranded, local and small business owners and vendors were seen picking up their goods from roads after the hurricane left with massive destruction.

Hurricane Erick's Aftermath Residents have been comparing Erick with Hurricane Otis which struck Mexico in 2023 and caused intensive damage. Otis notably affected the country with intense rainfall and a deadly landfall.

The first major hurricane specifically affected those residing in the coastal regions. Fisherman and boatowners were seen rushing their vessels inside as the coastal waves rose and hurricane was about to make a landfall. Damage also included fallen trees and broken infrastructure and affected mostly the parts of Oaxaca.