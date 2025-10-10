Police hunt for answers after 4-year-old Jemima Bonaparte mysteriously dies in Trinidad  

Jemima Bonaparte was rushed to the hospital after she became unresponsive on Thursday evening at her home.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Force has launched an investigation into the death of 4-year-old Jemima Bonaparte, a resident of Sealots. The young child was notably rushed to the hospital after she became unresponsive on Thursday evening at her home.

As per police reports, around 5:38 pm on October 9th, Jemima was taken to the hospital by her stepfather. Doctors stated that they were told the the child has swallowed something and may have choked.

Medical staff immediately responded, but despite their efforts to save the child she was pronounced dead at around 6:07 pm. Investigators stated that there were no signs of violence on the body, but her death remains a mystery as the stepfather has since then remained missing.

The police officials who went to perform the investigation at Jemima’s home at Pioneer Drive, Sealots to question the stepfather, he could not be found. Police officials have stated that no contact has been made with him.

Crime scene investigators also visited the residence where they performed investigations. The officials have claimed that they have tried reaching out to Jemima’s biological parents, but they remain unsuccessful.

The Child’s body has since been transferred to the Mt Hope mortuary, where a postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police is however continuing their investigations.