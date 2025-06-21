Trinidad: 4-year-old in Medical Distress after given wrong medication at Mt. Hope Hospital

Trinidad and Tobago: A 4-year-old child is in a state of medical distress, after he was allegedly given wrong medication by a nurse at the Mount Hope Hospital early Friday. The father of the young victim is now demanding urgent answers and accountability in response to the incident from the hospital staff.

As per reports, the child was admitted to the hospital on Monday, 16th June, with a suspected kidney infection. Doctors said that the child has been monitored closely due to his critical condition due to elevated potassium levels and high blood pressure. The father revealed that they were told by the doctors that if the child’s condition is not improved, they will adjust the medication the following day.

The tables turned when a nurse at around 5:00 pm gave a tablet to the son’s father on Friday to give it to his son. The tablet turned tragic for the young kid, as just moments later the nurse returned to the kid’s room in panic emphasizing that she mistakenly handed wrong medicine.

However, the nurse was late to tell as the kid had already swallowed the medicine. The father in response to the incident expressed his rage and shockingly asked if the tablet poise any severe consequences. The father revealed that the nurse’s response was disturbing as she answered, ‘I hope not’.

He then added that the nurse left the right medicine without clear instruction that if he should give his son another medicine or not. The father said that he decided not to give another medicine to his son, as he just gave him a tablet.

The father said that he then left the hospital for work and upon return, he found his son lying down, unable to move and not talking with his mouth wide open and eyes rolling back in his head.

The father revealed that the medical staff didn’t took any strict action until he raised his voice against the medical staff, who then began administering IV fluids in an attempt to flush the medication from the child’s body. It was later revealed that the medication given to his child was meant to be given to a mentally unstable kid, to calm him down.

Following this tragic incident, the father is demanding answers from the hospital authorities, who wrongfully gave their kid a wrong medicine and put his life at risk. Netizens in response to the incident also expressed their rage online through their comments on internet.

A user named April rose wrote, “If relying on the public health system have your own records take notes ask questions it's your right to know what's given to you or family member. I pray healing over this child life and God's merciful love will conquer any sickness.”

Another user wrote, “I hope not" with a smile?? She wouldn't see the slap coming! I pray this child recovers without side effects. That nurse needs to be fired expeditiously!”

“Likely a sedative if it was meant to calm down an erratic patient. Hopefully it just clears his system but knowing how careless our public health service can be, please always ask what meds you're being given,” wrote Cher-Marie Lewis on Facebook.