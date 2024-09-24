Dominica: ‘7’ Participants announced for Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant

The event is scheduled for 23rd October and is part of the island nation’s 46th independence celebrations.

Dominica: The 7 Pageants for the National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant in Dominica has been announced by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development. The event is scheduled for 23rd October and is part of the island nation’s 46th independence celebrations.

These seven participants for the event include Ciara Andrew of Morne Rachete, Estaissia Laville of Warner, Jasileah Jacob of Paix Bouche, Heidi Ellick of Grand Bay, Byanka Thomas of Massacre, Treaswe Anthony of Canefield, and Zoryda Lewis of Soufriere.

The contestants will honour the stage of Miss Wob Dwiyet at the Old Mill Cultural Centre in October. All the participants of this cultural pageant will showcase heritage-rich performances setting the stage on fire with their ramp walks, smart answers to quizzes and more.

The Tickets are already on sale for this beauty contest and available at different prices at the Bull’s Eye Pharmacy, and Old Mill Cultural Centre. The price for the uncovered seating is $60, the price for seats at the gate will cost $70 and the covered seatings are set for $80.

The contest will also be streamed live by Vibean TV and DBS Radio, however, the voting for the pageantry is currently going on and interested voters can vote for their favourite contestant until 23rd October before 8:00 pm.

This contest which is part of the island nation’s annual independence celebration is held to honour the young talent and create hype among citizens for the independence celebration.

Notably, this year Dominica will complete its 46 years of independence from Britishers. This marks a significant achievement for the island nation and a grand celebration has been announced in light of the same.

The celebration of independence this year will be celebrated for more than a month, which has already been started across several regions in Dominica. Apart from the Pageantry competition, this year other events will also create excitement among the residents.

These include Cultural competitions across all parts of Dominica including dance performances, singing competitions and more. The finals for the Cultural events will take place in 3 intervals on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of October respectively at different destinations.

Apart from cultural events, Dominica will also groove upon the beats during the World Creole Festival creating an alluring experience for all the attendees.